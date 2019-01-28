Teen charged in mother's death released on bail

A woman accused in the death of her mother has been granted bail.

According to court documents, Lennese Kublu, 18, was released last week after a hearing. She was charged in January with second-degree murder and indignity to a human body in the death of her mother, Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq.

Kublu-Iqqittuq's body was found at the Trail Road landfill after police searched the facility for 18 days. She'd last been seen alive in Ottawa on Jan. 11.

Under the terms of her release, Kublu will have to stay at a facility run by the Elizabeth Fry Society, abstain from alcohol and drugs, and observe a curfew and any other house rules in place there.

She must also attend counselling, report regularly to police and have no contact with a list of people, including her co-accused, Dwight Brown.

Kublu's next court appearance is set for Nov. 4.