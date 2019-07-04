Dog owners dismayed by new signs at popular off-leash spot

The city has posted new signs telling dog owners to keep their pets on a leash around the Lemieux Island Water Purification Plant, dismaying regulars who say visitors to the popular green space tend to police themselves.

On Wednesday evening, few appeared to be heeding the command: dogs ran free and splashed at the water's edge, blissfully unaware of the leash law, while their owners stood nearby.

'It's just a wonderful environment to have some dog therapy​.'​​​​​​ - Eric Slankis, Lemieux Island regular

Eric Slankis, who said he's been a regular visitor to the island for 20 years, said he first noticed the signs this week.

"It would be a terrible waste. There's so few places where you can take your dog, have access to the water and let them run," he said.

Users say the several signs were recently installed along the paved path by the Lemieux Island Water Purification Plant. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Slankis said Lemieux Island is unique for its cleanliness and access to the water.

"The other dog parks in the area are just terrible in terms of mud and waste," he said. "People clean up after themselves. It's just a wonderful environment to have some dog therapy."

Visitors to the park near the Lemieux Island Water Purification Plant are now being told to have their dogs on a leash at all times, surprising those who have used the space as an off-leash area for years. 1:10

Kira Brown said she's been coming to the island since she was a toddler, and regularly visits with her dogs.

She didn't notice the signs until they were pointed out to her Wednesday.

Kira Brown, left, and Shaelan Sorensen come to Lemieux Island regularly to walk their dogs, Lester, hiding in the back, Mika, right, and Teddy, front and centre. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

"What the heck? I had no idea. It's always been an off-leash park. It actually blows my mind," Brown said. "I've never heard anybody complain. There's never been an issue."

Brown was there with Shaelan Sorensen and their dogs, Teddy, Mika and Lester.

"I understand the safety hazard around [the parking lot], but inside the park, everyone kind of has a mutual agreement: if our dog is misbehaving, it gets put on a leash," Sorensen said.

Lucy and Remy were there with dog walker Danielle Mador. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Not a park

Actually, Lemieux Island isn't officially a dog park — or even a city park — at all.

On Thursday, Coun. Jeff Leiper confirmed that fact on his website, and said the leash rules have always been in place, as they are on any city property.

Leiper suggested the signs might be related to nearby construction work.

"Disrespectful behaviour is particularly problematic now with outside contractors onsite working to accomplish some needed infrastructure renewal," he wrote.

"I'll be working with the City to ensure that the area can continue to be used for off-leash exercise, and that the City focuses on the problem users to ensure a safe environment for everyone."