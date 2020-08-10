Legion branches facing closure despite provincial aid, commander warns

The Royal Canadian Legion's commander for eastern Ontario says the province's $83-million announcement to help the non-profit sector weather the COVID-19 crisis does little for branches currently facing bankruptcy and closure.

The fund, announced Friday, is administered through the Trillium Foundation. In a provincial news release, the legion was portrayed as a key beneficiary.

But Joel VanSnick, commander of District G, which includes 62 branches in eastern Ontario, says access to the money is too narrowly restricted to expenses incurred directly as a result of the pandemic.

"What we thought was going to happen is we were going to get some help to keep our doors open," VanSnick said following Friday's news conference.

"We need help with operational costs — hydro, telephone — the bills are accumulating," he said. "It's killing us."

VanSnick said most branches have watched their revenues plummet. Unable to rent out halls or hold fundraisers, several locations in eastern Ontario are down to the last $1,000 in their bank accounts, he said.

"If we don't get the help we need ... I'm going to guess in the next 90 days we're going to start seeing branches close."

At the same time, VanSnick said the pandemic has increased demand for some of the vital services the legion provides, such as delivering food and checking in on veterans.

"This Trillium grant is not going to help us, so we're hoping the federal government steps forward," VanSnick said.

Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod, Ontairo's minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, speaks Friday at a news conference in Barrhaven announcing $83 million in provincial funding to help the non-profit sector through the COVID-19 crisis. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

In a statement, a spokesperson for Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay said the ministry is working to address the problem.

"We fully understand the important role that the Legion plays across the country," said the statement. "We hope to have more to say on this shortly."

Speaking on Friday, Nepean MPP and Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Minister Lisa MacLeod said she, too, would like to see the federal government pitch in.

"I really think it would be in the best interest of our federal government to also join us," MacLeod said.

VanSnick said in the meantime, legions across Canada have launched online fundraising campaigns to help pay the bills.