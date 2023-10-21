Pair of legionellosis cases confirmed at TOH's General campus

Tap water access is being restricted at two units at The Ottawa Hospital's General campus after officials confirmed a pair of cases of legionellosis.

In a statement Saturday, spokesperson Michaela Schreiter said the hospital was "working with care teams to ensure alternative water sources are available" so that the impact on patients in the 5 East and 5 West units is minimal.

"We are also working closely with public health and environmental experts to determine next steps to remediate the issue as soon as possible," wrote Schreiter in her email.

Legionellosis is the broad term for a number of diseases, including legionnaire's disease and Pontiac fever, that are caused by the water-borne legionella bacteria.

Rarely causes severe sickness

People can get infected with legionella by inhaling water droplets from a contaminated water supply.

The bacteria rarely causes severe illness, but risks increase for people who are older, who smoke or have a chronic health condition or suppressed immune system.

Illnesses caused by legionella can typically be treated with antibiotics if caught early. The bacteria is not spread person-to-person, Schreiter wrote.

"Safety is our top priority, and we will continue to update patients and families as we learn more to ensure they have all the information they need," she said.

It's not the first time this has happened at the General campus, as the hospital also shut the tap water off two years ago when a case of legionellosis was confirmed.

At that time, a nurse at the hospital told CBC that not having access to water made their work a lot more difficult.