Crown seeking up to 4 years for driver in crash that killed 2 teen passengers

An Ottawa Crown prosecutor is asking for a sentence of up to four years for a young man who was at the wheel in a crash that killed two teenage passengers and injured another in June 2017.

Chris Galletta, now 20, was convicted in January of criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and dangerous driving in the crash that killed Michaela Martel and Maddison Clement, both 17.

A third passenger, Sommer Foley, also 17, broke her neck in three places but has since recovered from her injuries and testified at the trial.

The foursome had been partying at a quarry in Stittsville when another male threatened Galletta and smashed his car window.

Speed reached 183 km/h

Assistant Crown prosecutor Jason Neubauer said Galletta drove away and reached a "grossly excessive speed" of 183 km/h, "dangerously" passing two other cars.

Three passengers pleaded with him but he put himself first ahead of the lives of the others. - Jason Neubauer, assistant Crown prosecutor

Galletta was shouting, "They are going to kill me!" Neubauer said, but his three passengers tried to convince him he wasn't being followed and pleaded with him to slow down.

Foley testified that Clement, who had an 18-month old baby, turned to her moments before the crash in what Neubauer described as an "unimaginably tragic" moment and said, "Tell my daughter I love her."

Galletta then lost control of the car and smashed into some trees along Fernbank Road.

Passengers pleaded with Galletta

"Three passengers pleaded with him but he put himself first ahead of the lives of the others," Neubauer said.

Galletta, who had no previous criminal record, drove "with wanton disregard for the safety of the others," Neubauer charged.

While acknowledging it was "a horrible event and a very sad day for all involved," Galletta's lawyer, Kirstin Macrae, told the court her client had just turned 18 two months before the crash.

"He was inexperienced at not only driving but in life as well," Macrae said

Macrae said Galletta had panicked after being threatened and was in fight or flight mode when sped away from the party.

Asking for a 15-month sentence, Macrae noted there had been no alcohol involved in the crash, and no evidence of street racing.

'Tainted by loss'

Mario Martel, Michaela's father, was the first of eight people to read victim impact statements in the full courtroom Friday, where many people wept.

"We are no longer able to feel complete happiness or joy as everything is tainted by loss," Martel said.

Still, Martel asked Justice Jacqueline Loignon to be lenient in her sentence.

"A harsh punishment to this young man will only further add to our burden," Martel told the court. "Haven't enough families and young people's lives been negatively affected due to this tragedy?"

Madison Clement's mother, Michelle Morrison, took a different stand.

'Chris doesn't care'

"Chris didn't care and I'm not sure he ever will," she said. "I haven't seen him recognize the impact his actions have and will continue to have on others."

Morrison said since her daughter's death she's been "empty, lost and lonely," and is unable to work.

She's now raising Madison's now three-year-old daughter.

"Because of Chris's actions [Madison's daughter] doesn't have a mother to see her first haircut, help her learn the alphabet or go to her ballet recital," Morrison said.

The Crown is asking for a sentence of between three and a half and four years.

Loignon has reserved her decision.