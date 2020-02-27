Legal fees piling up for former Heron Gate tenants
Human rights complaint against former landlord expected to cost $100K
Legal fees are piling up for 36 former tenants of Ottawa's Heron Gate community who filed a human rights complaint after being evicted in 2018.
The claim, filed with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario last spring, accuses Timbercreek Asset Management of racial discrimination, and the City of Ottawa of being complicit in the evictions of an estimated 500 people.
The landlord claimed their units had deteriorated beyond repair.
Thirty-six claimants are seeking $50,000 each, plus the right to return to Heron Gate and live in a unit of similar size once the community's redevelopment is complete.
About halfway through the process, the group has spent close to $40,000 in legal fees, and their lawyer, Daniel Tucker-Simmons, said he expects the final tally to reach $100,000.
'It's frustrating'
But the Heron Gate Tenant Coalition said it's burning through its resources quickly.
"It's frustrating, it's really frustrating," said Tammy Mast, a member of the coalition. "It really demonstrates that justice isn't free, and it's not equally available to everyone."
The group said it's committed to the claim, and continues to fundraise because members believe the case could set a precedent.
Tucker-Simmons said it could also lead to binding orders.
"The ideal situation is that the tribunal says that the City of Ottawa has a legal obligation, prior to approving redevelopments, [to] consider the impact on protected groups, in particular people of colour, immigrants, racialized communities, people receiving social assistance," he said.
Complainants allege discrimination
The complaint alleges Timbercreek uprooted a community made up largely of low-income immigrant families with the aim of building new apartments to attract a "predominantly affluent, adult-oriented, white and non-immigrant community in its stead."
It also suggests the city failed in its obligations under international human rights law and the provincial human rights code to ensure the development doesn't displace members of marginalized groups.
None of the allegations has been proven before the tribunal.
CBC contacted Timbercreek for comment, but no one was available to speak. Instead, Timbercreek offered a copy of its September 2019 release responding to the claim, which states: "While we respect the rights of the individuals to pursue legal challenges through due process, we feel the current case before the HRTO is without merit."
Timbercreek asserts it undertook the demolition of the townhouses at Heron Gate in the interest of "resident safety."
The residents claim Timbercreek deliberately allowed the townhouses to fall into disrepair to justify the mass eviction.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.