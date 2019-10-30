Witness says 'surreal' scene unfolded during attempted carjacking

A man is in custody following an incident Tuesday evening in Ottawa on Lees Avenue near the LRT station that police are describing as an unsuccessful attempted carjacking.

The incident happened at about 6:25 p.m. and police say no one was injured.

But one witness says the incident involved a fight between two men and ended with a minivan crashing into two trees.

Danielle Davidson, who lives nearby, says she heard a scuffle and turned to see a man hanging out of the driver's side window of a moving minivan.

She said the man was holding onto the steering wheel from the outside and yelling "stop him, stop him!"

A different man was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Davidson said the minivan crashed into the median. Then she heard one of the men yell, "he's robbing me!"

The man driving the minivan then sped off, before crashing twice into two different trees, Davidson said.

She said she couldn't believe what she was seeing.

"Holy crap, holy crap ... I was on the phone with 9-1-1, I couldn't even talk, my heart was racing, I was like, 'I don't know what I just saw. It was surreal,'" Davidson said.