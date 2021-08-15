Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes a blue haven





Michael Barrett, a military veteran, former municipal councillor and the Conservative Party's shadow minister of ethics, held onto the riding in 2019, securing 49 per cent of the vote.

It was 13,148 more ballots than the Liberal's Josh Bennett.

First winning the Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes in a 2018 byelection, Barrett might be perhaps best know for his criticisms of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the WE charity scandal.

The riding sprawls north from the St. Lawrence River, encompassing communities such as Brockville and North Grenville. Conservatives have won the riding consistently since 2004.

Liberal Roberta Abbott , a registered psychotherapist, is challenging the Conservatives this time.

Alongside her are businessman Alex Cassell of the People's Party, Green Party candidate Lorraine Rekmans, the former executive director of the National Aboriginal Forestry Association, and Michelle Taylor again for the NDP, taking her run at office alongside law courses at Carleton University.

Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes in 2019