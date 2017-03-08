Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes goes to Conservatives

CBC projects Conservative candidate Michael Barrett will retain the seat he just won less than a year ago.

Voters in Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes were just at the polls in December, seven months after Conservative MP Gord Brown died of a heart attack.

Barrett, a military veteran and former municipal councillor, kept the seat in Conservative hands, as it had been since 2004.

The riding sprawls north from the St. Lawrence River, encompassing communities such as Brockville and North Grenville.

Liberal Josh Bennett challenged this time, along with Green Party candidate Lorraine Rekmans, Michelle Taylor of the NDP and Evan Hindle of the People's Party of Canada.

Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes in the 2018 byelection