Quick turnaround in Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

Voters in Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes were just at the polls in December, seven months after Conservative MP Gord Brown died of a heart attack.

Michael Barrett, a military veteran and former municipal councillor, kept the seat in Conservative hands, winning the byelection with nearly 58 per cent of the 29,152 ballots cast.

The riding sprawls north from the St. Lawrence River, encompassing communities such as Brockville and North Grenville.

Liberal Josh Bennett is challenging this time, along with are Green Party candidate Lorraine Rekmans, the former executive director of the National Aboriginal Forestry Association; Michelle Taylor of the NDP, who ran in December; and Evan Hindle of the People's Party.

Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes in the 2018 byelection

