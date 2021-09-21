Michael Barrett re-elected in Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

Michael Barrett has been re-elected in Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

Barrett, a military veteran, former municipal councillor and the Conservative Party's shadow minister of ethics, earned more than 50 per cent of the vote, CBC News projectes.

The area has voted blue since the early 2000s.

His closest rival, Liberal Roberta Abbott, tried to make the riding buck that trend, but came up short.

Michelle Taylor ran for the NDP, Lorraine Rekmans for the Greens and Alex Cassell for the People's Party.

Barrett, who was first sent to Parliament during a 2018 byelection, is perhaps best known for being a strong voice during the WE charity scandal.

The riding sprawls north from the St. Lawrence River.

It spans 3,751 square kilometres, has a population of 100,546 as of the last census and contains communities such as Brockville, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, as well Leeds and Thousand Islands.