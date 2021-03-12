Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit to move to yellow zone

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will move to the yellow zone on the province's pandemic scale on Monday, one of three regions to switch zones.

According to the provincial government, the decision was made in consultation with local medical officers of health and is based on trends in indicators health officials use to track the spread of COVID-19.

The region, currently designated as green, has seen a recent rise in cases, with nearly 100 since the start of March.

Last weekend Dr. Paula Stewart, the region's top doctor, tightened restrictions in three municipalities in eastern Lanark County in hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Under the yellow zone rules , residents are advised to keep two metres apart from anyone not in their own household.

Restaurants and bars can remain open but must keep tables two metres apart, with patrons wearing masks while not eating or drinking. They must also collect names and contact details, close by midnight and stop serving alcohol after 11 p.m.

Gyms and sports facilities can remain open but can only allow 10 people in a class, with 50 people allowed in areas with weights or other exercise equipment. Twenty-five people can still meet for classes outdoors.

Private indoor gatherings of 10 people and outdoor gatherings of 25 people are still permitted. Public events and gatherings in staffed businesses or facilities can welcome 50 people indoors, with 100 people allowed outside.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit isn't the only health unit facing new COVID-19 restrictions.

Lambton Public Health, located west of London, Ont., will move into the grey lockdown zone, while the Northwestern Health Unit, which borders Manitoba, will move into the red zone.

The health units will change zones at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 15.