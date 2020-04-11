Skip to Main Content
4 new COVID-19 deaths in Leeds-Grenville-Lanark
Four more people have died from COVID-19 in the region of eastern Ontario covered by the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, bringing the total number of deaths from the respiratory illness there to 15.

The entrance to the Almonte Country Haven long-term care home, which has seen at least 10 deaths from COVID-19, is shown on Thursday. The local health unit reported four new deaths in the region Saturday from COVID-19, although it's not clear if any are connected to the home. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Four more people have died from COVID-19 in Leeds-Grenville and Lanark counties, bringing the total number of deaths from the respiratory illness there to 15.

In its Saturday afternoon update, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said there were now 187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their region.

At least 10 of those deaths have occurred at a single long-term care facility in the community of Almonte, Ont., just west of Ottawa.

It's not clear if the new deaths are connected to the Almonte Country Haven, however, or were reported elsewhere in the region.

The Ontario government reported Saturday that 253 people have died of the virus so far in the province, with the number of confirmed cases at more than 6,600.

A total of 2,858 people in Ontario have recovered, the province said.

