1 dead after vehicle flips, catches fire south of Smiths Falls

One person is dead after a vehicle flipped and caught fire on a rural road south of Smiths Falls, Ont., on Tuesday night, according to provincial police.

Emergency responders were called to Kitley Line 3, a road that runs between Highway 17 near Jasper to Newboyne, just before 9:30 p.m. on July 25, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a media release issued Wednesday.

They found a vehicle south of the road that was flipped on its roof and engulfed in flames.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

An investigation by Leeds County OPP is ongoing.