1 dead in crash west of Brockville, Ont.

A 56-year-old man from a small community west of Brockville, Ont., died in a single-vehicle crash Monday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The collision happened at the intersection of County Road 42 and Washburn Road in the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands at about 8:30 p.m., OPP said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The lone occupant of the vehicle involved — Brian Eugene Daye of Delta, Ont. — was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

Washburn Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

An investigation by Leeds County OPP continues, and investigators are looking for witnesses. Anyone with any information is asked to call the detachment at 1-888-310-1122.