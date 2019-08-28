Man killed in Leeds County crash

One man has died in a collision in Leeds County, Ont., Tuesday afternoon.

The single-vehicle rollover happened around 5:30 p.m. on Narrow Locks Road near Mark's Lane, north of Crosby, Ont. The man was a passenger in the car and was rushed to hospital, but did not survive, Ontario Provincial Police wrote in a news release.

The male driver and another passenger were taken to hospital with injuries, police said.

The driver is charged with impaired driving causing death. Collision investigators are still examining the crash site.

Police were not releasing the man's name until family members could be notified.

Crosby is about 100 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.