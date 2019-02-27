RendezVous LeBreton redevelopment dead

It's officially over.

​Eugene Melnyk and John Ruddy, the feuding partners behind RendezVous LeBreton Group, which won the bid to redevelop LeBreton Flats, have failed to reach an agreement in mediation.

Now the National Capital Commission (NCC) will start the whole process over again.

Melnyk and Ruddy entered into mediation in January after launching reciprocal lawsuits claiming hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

They had until Thursday to work things out, but on Wednesday the NCC issued a news release saying the parties "have been unable to reach a settlement."

The NCC's board of directors is holding a news conference Thursday to discuss this latest development, and another meeting on March 7 will "finalize the elements of a new process for the future redevelopment of LeBreton Flats," the NCC said.