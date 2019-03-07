New plan for LeBreton Flats expected today
Board meeting to finalize details on NCC's new process to revitalize downtown land
Just a week after the Ottawa Senators' bid to revitalize LeBreton Flats finally gasped its nice breath, the National Capital Commission will announce a new plan to redevelop the area after its board meets Thursday morning.
Senators' owner Eugene Melnyk and Trinity Group founder John Ruddy — the feuding partners behind the failed RendezVous LeBreton Group's $4-billion vision for the land — failed to reach an agreement after weeks of mediation, the NCC announced last week.
After a board meeting Feb. 28, the NCC said in no uncertain terms that it was cancelling the process that started back in 2015, but also "reaffirmed its strong commitment to re-developing LeBreton Flats to the highest standards of planning, design, sustainability and connectivity."
In its statement last week, the NCC said the new process will be "timely, inclusive and creative" and will focus on community consultation and engagement.
The news conference planned for midday Thursday will be the first major public appearance for NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum, who started on the job on Feb. 4 after leaving his former role as city councillor for Rideau-Rockcliffee ward.
The relationship between Melnyk and Ruddy was rocky from the start, culminating in reciprocal lawsuits worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
After the last-ditch attempt making a deal failed last week, Melnyk released a statement in which he said the team was "devastated" but still "determined" to build a downtown area. Ruddy's statement encouraged the NCC to continue move forward with the important work of redeveloping LeBreton, "with or without Trinity."
Watson wants a 'grander vision'
Mayor Jim Watson is a non-voting member of the NCC board. He told reporters after Wednesday's marathon council meeting that he's not in favour of carving up pieces of the 21 hectares of land.
"If you do it in one little chunk at a time, we saw that happen with the condos and that's all we got," said Watson, referring to the Claridge Homes development in the first phase of the LeBreton Flats redevelopment.
"I think we need a grander vision and a bigger vision … My view is it should be a bigger vision than just cutting up the pieces and doing it piecemeal."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.