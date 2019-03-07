New plan for LeBreton Flats expected today

Just a week after the Ottawa Senators' bid to revitalize LeBreton Flats finally gasped its nice breath, the National Capital Commission will announce a new plan to redevelop the area after its board meets Thursday morning.

​Senators' owner Eugene Melnyk and Trinity Group founder John Ruddy — the feuding partners behind the failed RendezVous LeBreton Group's $4-billion vision for the land — failed to reach an agreement after weeks of mediation, the NCC announced last week.

Mayor Jim Watson and Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez said on Feb. 27 that the failure to revive the LeBreton Flats development is disappointing. 0:40

After a board meeting Feb. 28, the NCC said in no uncertain terms that it was cancelling the process that started back in 2015, but also "reaffirmed its strong commitment to re-developing LeBreton Flats to the highest standards of planning, design, sustainability and connectivity."

In its statement last week, the NCC said the new process will be "timely, inclusive and creative" and will focus on community consultation and engagement.

The news conference planned for midday Thursday will be the first major public appearance for NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum, who started on the job on Feb. 4 after leaving his former role as city councillor for Rideau-Rockcliffee ward.

The relationship between Melnyk and Ruddy was rocky from the start, culminating in reciprocal lawsuits worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

After the last-ditch attempt making a deal failed last week, Melnyk released a statement in which he said the team was "devastated" but still "determined" to build a downtown area. Ruddy's statement encouraged the NCC to continue move forward with the important work of redeveloping LeBreton, "with or without Trinity."

CBC visited Little Italy to hear what people there want to see happen on nearby LeBreton Flats. 1:41

Mayor Jim Watson is a non-voting member of the NCC board. He told reporters after Wednesday's marathon council meeting that he's not in favour of carving up pieces of the 21 hectares of land.

"If you do it in one little chunk at a time, we saw that happen with the condos and that's all we got," said Watson, referring to the Claridge Homes development in the first phase of the LeBreton Flats redevelopment.

"I think we need a grander vision and a bigger vision … My view is it should be a bigger vision than just cutting up the pieces and doing it piecemeal."