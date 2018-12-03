Despite hurdles, LeBreton runner-up says it's still ready to build

The group behind the second-place plan to build a new NHL arena as part of a redeveloped LeBreton Flats neighbourhood in Ottawa says it hopes it can get back in the picture given the troubles of the top choice.

In early 2016, The Devcore Canderel DLS (DCDLS) Group got as far as showcasing its plans for a linear park, skateboarding pavilion, aquarium, outdoor event space and new 18,500 seat arena against those for RendezVous LeBreton.

Once the National Capital Commission chose the other finalist — a partnership between the Ottawa Senators and Trinity Development Group — as its top choice and this past January, their agreement-in-principle officially ended DCDLS' chances.

But given the internal troubles with RendezVous LeBreton, including a lawsuit pitting one side against the other, DCDLS wants back in.

In a news release issued late Sunday night, JP Poulin of developers Devcore said the team is still ready to step back in and build if the NCC so chooses at its January meeting.

"Our team has the expertise, experience and the financial resources that are necessary to deliver a world class project," he said in the news release.

"We do not believe Ottawa or Canada should be held hostage one day longer."

Rather than have one anchor at a redeveloped LeBreton Flats, the Devcore, Canderel and DLS Group envisioned a collection of museums and attractions that would together create a destination in the National Capital Region. (Image supplied by Devcore, Canderel and DLS Group)

DCDLS said it reached out to the NCC last week to let it know it's still willing and able to resurrect its plans, and has not heard back.

The NCC has not issued a public response.

Both during and after its meeting last month, when the RendezVous LeBreton issues came to light, NCC leadership has mused it may need to do some sort of restart of the process.