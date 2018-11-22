The plan to build condos and a new NHL arena on Ottawa's LeBreton Flats has been thrust into turmoil over a disagreement between the key members of the group awarded the major project.

The Ottawa Senators and Trinity Group told the National Capital Commission earlier this month they have "not been able to resolve their internal partnership issues" to redevelop the largely vacant land west of Ottawa's downtown, NCC board members heard during a public meeting Thursday.

The board has approved a motion to give Rendezvous LeBreton until its next meeting in January to resolve its problems, or it could start looking for another group to take over the project.

Mayor Jim Watson, a non-voting member of the NCC Board, called the development "disappointing," and called on the partners to "get their acts together."

"We have given the partners one last time to come together," Watson said, describing the relationship between Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and Trinity executive chairman John Ruddy as "challenging."

NCC CEO Mark Kristmanson told reporters after the meeting the two sides can't agree on a corporate structure because of a "changing cast of characters" at Rendezvous LeBreton.

City plans on hold

Watson said public consultations on the redevelopment plan will be stalled until the NCC reviews the situation in January.

The NCC struck a deal in principle with Ottawa Senators-backed Rendezvous LeBreton in January to build a new NHL arena, an accessible community centre, 4,000 units of housing, a French-language public school and public space.

At that time the project was valued at about $4 billion.

The group was chosen as the preferred bidder in the spring of 2016 to redevelop the 21-hectare property.