NCC to sell library parcel at LeBreton Flats to group behind Zibi

A team led by Toronto-based developer Dream has been chosen to build a pair of towers at LeBreton Flats that promises more affordable housing units, social amenities and environmentally friendly construction than any project Ottawa has seen.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) will sell the 1.1-hectare parcel between Pimisi light rail station and the future central library — being built jointly by the City of Ottawa and Library and Archives Canada — for $30 million.

This parcel is the commission's first sale in a rebooted master plan at the prominent and long-vacant site in Ottawa's urban core. The NCC chose from three shortlisted bids.

Dream Asset Management Corporation is the company behind Zibi, the major redevelopment taking place nearby on the site of the former paper mill on the Ottawa River.

It has partnered with Ottawa non-profit Multifaith Housing Initiative, which will own 130 of the 601 units and offer them for rent at 59 per cent below market rental value, in perpetuity.

Dream will also operate 117 of its rental units as affordable rental housing for 55 years, which means 41 per cent of the apartments will be offered at a below-market rental price.

The towers will also use a heat exchange system to use the sewers that come together under the building to heat and cool it. The NCC's director of Build LeBreton said the project will be the largest residential building in Canada to meet its net-zero certifications.

Dream's charitable arm will also provide $150,000 in funding per year for 20 years to provide programs on site for Indigenous people, veterans, new immigrants, women and children, and adults with cognitive disabilities.