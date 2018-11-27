Melnyk's LeBreton lawsuit claims 'entirely false,' defendant says

The project manager for the RendezVous LeBreton project says he'll defend himself vigorously against the "entirely false" claims made in a lawsuit filed Friday by Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's company.

Capital Sports Management Inc. (CSMI) is suing Melnyk's partners in the redevelopment bid, including Graham Bird and his firm, Graham Bird Associates, for $700-million.

The suit accuses Bird of failing to warn CSMI about the potential impact of a neighbouring development at 900 Albert Street, a project by Trinity Developments, another partner on the LeBreton project.

According to the suit, while Bird was initially representing both CSMI and Trinity on the project, CSMI severed its relationship with Bird. CSMI claims in the suit that Bird continued to suggest he represented both partners in meetings with the city.

'Ready and willing' to move ahead

"All allegations against the RendezVous LeBreton project management firm — GBA Development and Project Management — are entirely false and will be vigorously defended," Bird said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Echoing comments made last week by Trinity, Bird suggested the project could still go ahead — with the right partners.

"We are ready, willing and able to proceed with the LeBreton Flats development," he said. "My firm is committed to working to restore the historic landmark of LeBreton, to stop the leaching of contaminants into the Ottawa River, and to continue pursuing the right solution with willing partners including the National Capital Commission."

Bird said he learned of the suit through the media on Friday, pointing out the news came the day after he received Order of Ottawa award.