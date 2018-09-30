Learn to make farm-fresh BBQ squash and kale salad
Three Gatineau farms will throw open their gates on Sunday to give urban dwellers a taste of life in the country.
3 Gatineau, Que., farms offering urbanites a taste of country life
Roots and Shoots Farm, Ferme et Forêt and Juniper Farm are teaming up for "Farm Hop," where visitors can pick pumpkins, press cider and enjoy lunch on Sunday, Sept. 30.
"[It's] just a chance to walk around in a beautiful landscape and connect with where their food is grown," said Juniper Turgeon from Juniper Farms.
The farms are home to a plethora of animals, including goats, pigs and donkeys. Visitors also have the opportunity to taste homemade meals and sweets.
Jess Weatherhead from Roots and Shoots Farm shared her favourite Farm Hop recipe with CBC Radio's All In A Day.
BBQ squash and kale salad
Ingredients:
- 1 bunch of kale.
- 2-3 lbs squash (butternut, delicata, sweet dumpling, etc.)
- 1 small clove of garlic, peeled and chopped.
- 1/4 cup tahini.
- 2 tbsp. water.
- Juice of one lemon.
- 1/2 cup cilantro.
- 1/4 cup olive oil.
- Salt to taste.
Instructions:
- Rip kale and roughly chop into bite-sized pieces.
- Toss with a teaspoon of olive oil and a pinch of salt, until colour and texture begins to change.
- Cover and set aside while you BBQ and make your own dressing.
- Blend all dressing ingredients, except the olive oil, in a blender to make a thickish paste.
- Add olive oil and blend. The oil will naturally funnel into a mixture, causing it to emulsify, making a creamier texture.
- Toss kale until lightly covered.
- Cut squash in half lengthwise, seed and cut into 1/4" slabs or strips (but not small enough to fall through grates). Do not bother to peel the squash.
- Toss squash with olive oil and a pinch of salt.
- Cook on a preheated barbecue, with lid closed, for about 15 minutes, checking occasionally. Turn over to grill the other side. (You can also bake or roast in an oven at 350 F.)
- Once done, place squash on top of the kale salad and drizzle with dressing. Enjoy!