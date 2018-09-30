Learn to make farm-fresh BBQ squash and kale salad

Three Gatineau farms will throw open their gates on Sunday to give urban dwellers a taste of life in the country.

Roots and Shoots Farm, Ferme et Forêt and Juniper Farm are teaming up for "Farm Hop," where visitors can pick pumpkins, press cider and enjoy lunch on Sunday, Sept. 30.

"[It's] just a chance to walk around in a beautiful landscape and connect with where their food is grown," said Juniper Turgeon from Juniper Farms.

The farms are home to a plethora of animals, including goats, pigs and donkeys. Visitors also have the opportunity to taste homemade meals and sweets.

Jess Weatherhead from Roots and Shoots Farm shared her favourite Farm Hop recipe with CBC Radio's All In A Day.

This month, a trio of farmers from La Pêche invite you to join them for a cornucopia of food and music. 12:45

BBQ squash and kale salad

Ingredients:

1 bunch of kale.

2-3 lbs squash (butternut, delicata, sweet dumpling, etc.)

1 small clove of garlic, peeled and chopped.

1/4 cup tahini.

2 tbsp. water.

Juice of one lemon.

1/2 cup cilantro.

1/4 cup olive oil.

Salt to taste.

Instructions: