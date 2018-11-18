Learn how to make world's 'easiest' bread

Kerry Duffy thought she would never be able to make bread, but now she's selling her "slow and easy" bread at her Old Ottawa South bakery.

"I am a pastry maker and I have always been light with my fingers," the Life of Pie owner told CBC Radio's All In A Day on Wednesday. "That's what I did with bread as well. I was always afraid of overworking it."

The recipes she makes are simple, and she now hosts workshops to teach others how to make what she calls "the easiest bread in the world."

"These breads that we're making are not traditional breads so you don't knead them. You work them very little, actually," she said. "[The] overnight fermentation, that's where all the magic happens."

Below you'll find her recipe for focaccia bread.

As a young girl, Kerry Duffy struggled to bake a decent loaf. Now, armed with some flour, salt, yeast, and water...she's teaching people how to make slow and easy bread. 6:35

Focaccia

Ingredients:

850 g (6 3/4 cups) flour.

16 g (2 tsp) salt.

1.5 tsp instant yeast.

3 cups water.

Instructions: