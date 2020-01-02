Shelter residents left homeless by NYE fire given place to stay

A temporary emergency shelter has opened to house residents of a Gatineau, Que., homeless shelter that caught fire New Year's Eve.



The Red Cross, shelter staff and the City of Gatineau have turned a nearby community centre into an emergency residence after the fire broke out Tuesday at Le Gîte Ami in Hull.

"When the fire hit Le Gîte Ami in Gatineau, our team of volunteers were called," said Quebec Red Cross spokesperson Carole Du Sault.

"We opened the [new] shelter, and we provided the shelter with beds, blankets, pillows and personal hygiene kits."

Le Gîte Ami residents were evacuated New Year's Eve after a fire broke out at the Hull homeless shelter. (Radio-Canada)

'How sad'

Emergency services were called to the homeless shelter, which houses between 55 and 60 people, at approximately 10:30 p.m. According to the shelter's Facebook page, the residents were evacuated and given accommodations at a soup kitchen in Hull.

Two days later, Le Gîte Ami staff say they're still in shock.

"On New Year's Eve. Can you imagine how sad something can be?" said shelter spokesperson Pierre Ricard-Desjardins.

"To see [this happen to] all these people who are already in the street. They are poor. They don't have a lot to help themselves. We often are the last resort."

Cédric Tessier, the councillor for Gatineau's Hull-Wright district, says he's been out telling his constituents that the community centre is serving as a temporary home for the people who'd been living at Le Gîte Ami. (Radio-Canada)

Residents being notified

Le centre recreation de Fontaine has now been opened to accommodate those displaced by the fire.

Gatineau city councillor Cédric Tessier has been informing residents in his Hull-Wright district about their new neighbours. Tessier said he doesn't want people to be caught off-guard.

"We know it is not ideal to have this shelter here at this community centre," Tessier said. "The city will knock on every door in the community to make sure the community feels safe."

The centre will only provide a place to sleep, while residents spend the day La Soupe Populaire de Hull, a Gatineau soup kitchen.

Ricard-Desjardins said he's not sure when residents and staff will be able to return to Le Gîte Ami, as it could take months for repairs to finish.

There's also no final tally on the full extent of the fire damage.