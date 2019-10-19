Ottawa police investigating 'series' of robberies at LCBO stores

Ottawa police are investigating multiple robberies Friday night at local LCBO stores.

While there was a "series" of robberies, Det. Woody Aspilaire said the robbery unit is not yet providing the precise number of stores hit nor their locations.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, police had not made any arrests, either.

Aidan O'Toole said he was buying a small bottle of rye whisky at the LCBO on Innes Road near Tenth Line Road in Orléans at around 7 p.m., when he saw three men in black grabbing multiple bottles of alcohol and placing them in bags.

"I was very afraid," the 24-year-old said. "I tried to stay out of their line of sight."

The men didn't talk while they were taking the bottles, said O'Toole. After they left, the store resumed selling alcohol.

'No one got hurt'

"Everyone was just staring in disbelief, just in awe, not knowing what was going on, not knowing what to do," he said.

"I was happy they were able to just leave and no one got hurt," he said.

Earlier this summer, Ottawa police said they had seen an "upward trend" in the number of thefts at local LCBO stores.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), which represents liquor store employees, told CBC News in March that province-wide, the LCBO lost about $77 million due to theft in 2018.

According to OSPEU, staff are trained not to intervene when they witness a theft.

In a Saturday statement to CBC, the LCBO said it was working closely with police after "theft incidents" at stores in Ottawa.

The LCBO declined to provide further details.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service's robbery unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5116.