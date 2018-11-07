Skip to Main Content
LCBO signs lost in translation
New

LCBO signs lost in translation

It looks like the LCBO's marketing department could use a good proofreader, or as they say in French, un bon relecteur.

Someone forgot to proofread these 'bilingual' liquor store ads

CBC News ·

It looks like the LCBO's marketing department could use a good proofreader, or as they say in French, un bon relecteur.

Keen-eyed customers noticed glossy posters in some LCBO outlets this week bearing a message that somehow got lost in translation.

The posters, advertising weekly promotions for various wines and liquors, invite anglophone customers to "Bring it home this week," while exhorting francophone shoppers to "French bring it home cette semaine."

Images of the not-quite-bilingual signs quickly made it to Twitter.

"The error in the translation of this Deal of the Week signage was the result of an internal error and has since been revised," the LCBO explained in a news release.

That didn't stop people from poking fun at the gaffe, however.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|