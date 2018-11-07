LCBO signs lost in translation

It looks like the LCBO's marketing department could use a good proofreader, or as they say in French, un bon relecteur.

Keen-eyed customers noticed glossy posters in some LCBO outlets this week bearing a message that somehow got lost in translation.

The posters, advertising weekly promotions for various wines and liquors, invite anglophone customers to "Bring it home this week," while exhorting francophone shoppers to "French bring it home cette semaine."

Images of the not-quite-bilingual signs quickly made it to Twitter.

This is pretty funny. French Headline at the <a href="https://twitter.com/LCBO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LCBO</a> "French Bring It Home" <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Retail?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Retail</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/instore?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#instore</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/marketing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#marketing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/POS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#POS</a> <a href="https://t.co/1uQXG2M7fs">pic.twitter.com/1uQXG2M7fs</a> —@leighh

It's LCBO French. The same way it's Canadian French vs. Parisian French. —@EricMarkDo

"The error in the translation of this Deal of the Week signage was the result of an internal error and has since been revised," the LCBO explained in a news release.

That didn't stop people from poking fun at the gaffe, however.

Oopsie <br>(Spotted in an Ottawa LCBO) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/French?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#French</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/francais?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#francais</a> <a href="https://t.co/MY5PuJN5Md">pic.twitter.com/MY5PuJN5Md</a> —@John_S_Davidson

I'm going to do all translations in this mode from here on out. <br><br>French I'm going to do all translations in this mode from here on out. <br><br>German I'm going to do all translations in this mode from here on out. <br><br>Etc. —@drowbb