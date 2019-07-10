Lawsuit seeks millions for Quebecers detained more than 24 hours
Class action initiated by Gatineau man who spent 38 hours in custody before seeing judge
A class-action lawsuit on behalf of Quebecers held in police custody for more than 24 hours without seeing a judge is seeking as much as $77 million in compensation and damages from the province and its two most populous cities.
The suit, which was certified by Quebec's superior court on Tuesday, was initiated in June 2018 by Gatineau resident Benoît Atchom Makoma.
Makoma was arrested in Gatineau on June 23, 2015, the eve of the St-Jean-Baptiste Day holiday in Quebec. He spent 38 hours in custody before seeing a judge.
According to Article 503 of Canada's Criminal Code, that's supposed to happen within 24 hours of an arrest, where a judge is available. In cases where that's not possible, the accused must see a judge as soon as possible, without unreasonable delay.
Reduced phone hours sparked lawsuit
Until June 19, 2015, people in custody in Quebec had the option of using a telephone service to dial into the courtroom on weekends, from 4:30 p.m. on Fridays until 8:30 a.m. on Mondays. But Quebec's Crown attorney's office has since cut those hours back, and the service is now only available on certain holidays.
Jean-François Benoît, one of the lawyers behind the class action, said that created an unacceptable gap.
"Police have an obligation, once they decide not to release someone, to get them before a justice of the peace without delay and within 24 hours," Benoît said in a Fench-language interview. "The absence of a system to make that possible means police can't respect that obligation.
"The Supreme Court has ruled that that obligation is of critical importance, and not respecting it is a violation of a person's constitutional rights," he said.
11K potential plaintiffs
The lawsuit automatically covers an estimated 11,000 people who were detained for more than 24 hours. Individuals can opt out of the class action.
The lawsuit seeks $2,000 in compensation plus $5,000 for punitive damages for each plaintiff, bringing the lawsuit's potential total payout to $77 million.
Named in the lawsuit are the office of the attorney general of Quebec as well as the cities of Montreal and Quebec. The defendants can appeal the superior court's certification of the lawsuit if they choose.
