Ottawa

Worker critically injured in downtown Ottawa fall

Westbound Laurier Avenue closed between Elgin and Metcalfe streets

CBC News ·
Laurier Avenue West was closed Jan. 17, 2020 when a worker fell from a truck. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

A worker was critically injured when he fell off a truck on Laurier Avenue West Friday morning.

Paramedics said the man in his 60s is on his way to the hospital in critical condition.

Ottawa police tweeted at about 9:40 a.m. that Laurier Avenue was closed between Elgin and Metcalfe streets due to an industrial accident.

Eastbound lanes have since reopened.

