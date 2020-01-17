Worker critically injured in downtown Ottawa fall
A worker was critically injured when they fell off a truck on Laurier Avenue Friday morning.
Westbound Laurier Avenue closed between Elgin and Metcalfe streets
A worker was critically injured when he fell off a truck on Laurier Avenue West Friday morning.
Paramedics said the man in his 60s is on his way to the hospital in critical condition.
Ottawa police tweeted at about 9:40 a.m. that Laurier Avenue was closed between Elgin and Metcalfe streets due to an industrial accident.
Eastbound lanes have since reopened.