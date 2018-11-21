Some downtown residents and business owners are complaining about a non-stop buzz reverberating from recently installed power generators at a federal government building.

The generators appeared about a month ago in the parking lot behind 340 Laurier Ave. W., which houses Correctional Service of Canada offices.

People who live and work nearby say the generators have been buzzing 24 hours a day since their installation.

"I have quite a few clients who say, at night, you can't even sleep," said Nouhad Abboud, who owns a hair salon across the street.

Some of Abboud's clients live in the apartment building above her salon, and she said they're the ones suffering the most.

Abboud said she hasn't been told how long the generators will continue running, or why they're even there.

"People come to the hair salon to sit and relax. Well, when they are here, there's no such relaxing time."

The City of Ottawa says more than two dozen bylaw complaints have come in since the start of November 2018 because of buzzing generators at 340 Laurier Ave. W. (CBC)

27 complaints

Municipal bylaw officers have received 27 complaints since Nov. 2 — including one from Mike Chiou.

Chiou said one outdoor generator has been running since at least April, and a much louder one showed up on Nov. 3.

He said people living in his Gloucester Street apartment complex, especially those on the northeast side, are "going nuts" over the incessant vibrations.

"Not only can I hear the noise, I can even feel the low-frequency vibration when I touch the windows," Chiou wrote in an email to CBC News.

Despite the recent deluge of bylaw complaints, the City of Ottawa says there's not much it can do.

That's because the generators are being used to provide power to the building while "emergency work" is undertaken, said Jake Gravelle, the city's program manager of bylaw enforcement.

"In accordance with the City of Ottawa noise bylaw, the Government of Canada or any of its agents have an exemption when the emission of sound is in connection with work undertaken for the immediate health, safety or welfare of the inhabitants of the city," Gravelle wrote.

The city did not say what that emergency work involved. The federal government said it would not be able to comment on the generators until Thursday.