Driver charged in hit-and-run death of cyclist on Laurier Avenue

Ottawa police have charged a driver in connection with the death of a cyclist in front of Ottawa City Hall in May.

Mukwoh Jordan Land, 33, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and failing to stop at the scene of a collision causing death.

An unidentified 60-year-old male cyclist was killed the morning of May 16 as he travelled west along a bike lane on Laurier Avenue W. toward Elgin Street.

At the time, police said the driver of the van that struck the cyclist abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

The cyclist suffered critical injuries, and was pronounced dead later that day at the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit.

The crash led to calls to change the road's design, which has a bike lane between a right turn lane for vehicles and through traffic, and is close to a merge lane off the Queen Elizabeth Driveway.

It also led to a memorial ride and demonstration, where cycling advocates laid down red cups along the lane to point out that the design could be safer.