Rider killed in motorbike crash west of Pembroke

Ontario Provincial Police say one person was killed when they hit a gate while riding an off-road motorbike in Laurentian Valley Township Monday morning.

In a Monday news release, OPP in the Upper Ottawa Valley said officers were called to TV Tower Road between Matthews Avenue and Russham Road around 6:30 a.m.

Tuesday, police said in a followup that the victim was riding the Algonquin Trail when they hit a gate near the road. They were separated from their bike, which came to a rest on the road.

The unnamed 30-year-old rider from Pembroke was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. That stretch of TV Tower Road was closed.

The crash happened near the township's border with Pembroke, nearly 150 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.