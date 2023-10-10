Latest reburial marks end of long, strange journey for Barrack Hill remains

This illustration shows Bytown as it would have looked from Barrack Hill, better known today as Parliament Hill, around 1845. Barrack Hill Cemetery was closed that same year, but many of those buried there were left where they lay. (Archives of Ontario)

They were buried, then abandoned, then likely dug up and unceremoniously dumped under Queen Street, only to be rediscovered by perplexed construction workers nearly two centuries later.

Tomorrow, the remains of seven of Bytown's earliest settlers — four adults and three children including a tiny infant — will finally be laid to rest at Beechwood Cemetery, where they will join those of more than 100 others.

They were originally interred at Barrack Hill Cemetery, a roughly one-hectare plot bounded by what's now Sparks, Elgin, Albert and Metcalfe streets. But Bytown was booming in the early 19th century, and by 1845 the demand for land forced the cemetery's closure.

So human remains were being sort of deposited all down Queen Street. - Janet Young, Canadian Museum of History

There's historical evidence that relatives of those buried at Barrack Hill were invited to remove the remains to the growing city's new cemetery in Lowertown, however there's also evidence that for a range of reasons — living relatives couldn't be located, they feared exhumation could spread disease, or they simply couldn't afford it — dozens of bodies remained there while the city grew around them, and eventually over them.

"The cemetery I don't think was ever officially moved. People who could move their kin did, and those who couldn't didn't," said Janet Young, curator of physical anthropology at the Canadian Museum of History.

Young became intimately involved in the story of Barrack Hill Cemetery when, during preliminary construction work on Ottawa's new light rail system in 2013, workers uncovered human remains. They were disinterred under the supervision of archaeologists in 2014, after police and other relevant authorities had deemed the discovery historical rather than criminal.

A second discovery in a vacant lot behind 62 Sparks St. yielded more remains, as well as the remnants of wooden coffins, coffin hardware and rectangular grave shafts consistent with 19th-century burial practices.

Archaeologists hand-screen soil on Queen Street following the discovery of human remains during the construction of Parliament station. Eventually, 161 dump truck loads of material would be removed from the site. (Submitted by Ben Mortimer)

Reconstructing their stories

Once exhumed, the remains went to Young's lab at the museum in Gatineau, Que., where they were painstakingly catalogued and analyzed for any DNA evidence or other clues that might have revealed details about who they were and how they died.

One had choked to death on a peach pit. Another whose burial plot suggested he had once been among Bytown's wealthier residents likely perished from cholera.

As she pieced together their remains, Young also reconstructed their stories.

"It's almost like a puzzle in a way," she said. "I will sit there and I will carefully look at the remains and try to pull every bit of information that I can so that I can tell their story."

In all, the remains of 79 people from the 2013 discovery and 30 more from the later find — 70 adults and 39 children — were re-interred in two moving ceremonies at Beechwood Cemetery, the first in 2017 and the second in 2019.

But Barrack Hill hadn't finished giving up its dead.

A decade ago, human bones were found during construction of Ottawa's LRT Duration 0:50 Featured Video Part of a September 2013 CBC news report about the discovery of human remains underneath Queen Street.

More remains found

On June 7, 2016, work on the LRT system's Parliament station came to an abrupt halt with the discovery of a single left humerus during excavation.

"It looked pretty obviously like a human bone," recalled Ben Mortimer, senior archaeologist and principal with Matrix Heritage.

At the time, Mortimer ran the archaeology division at engineering firm Paterson Group, a partner on Ottawa's LRT project. He quickly looped in Young.

Over the following weeks, workers carefully removed 161 dump truck loads of soil from underneath Queen Street, transporting it to a site south of the city where archaeologists first sifted through it by hand, then with the aid of a mechanical screener.

More remains emerged, but many were in tiny pieces.

"They were all fragmented and small," Young said.

The cemetery appears in the bottom right of this 1842 Bytown site plan. (Courtesy: ByTown Museum)

When she'd finally completed the painstaking work of grouping and isolating the bone fragments, she'd found the remains of a minimum of seven more individuals: four adults, a child, an infant and a perinate, who died either shortly before or after birth.

By carefully mapping each discovery, the archaeologists were able to determine that the latest batch of remains had been dispersed along a trench surrounding one of the city's original watermains, some 300 metres from the previous burial site and beyond the known boundary of Barrack Hill Cemetery.

The archaeologists concluded that the remains had likely been disturbed decades earlier, possibly in the 1870s.

"What seems to have happened is that to fill in those trenches when those watermains were put in, fill was taken from further down the line, so it actually looks like … they were taking the fill from where the cemetery was," Young said.

"So human remains were being sort of deposited all down Queen Street."

That ordeal of being buried, disinterred and reburied as construction fill likely contributed to the fractured state in which the remains were found, she said.

Janet Young, curator of physical anthropology at the Canadian Museum of History, works at an excavation site in downtown Ottawa in 2014, following the initial discovery of human remains believed to be from Barrack Hill Cemetery. (Submitted)

Emotional moments

While Mortimer described the ensuing weeks spent sifting through the soil as "tedious" for the archaeologists who oversaw the process, he said there were also emotional moments, such as the first discovery of a child's remains.

"You realize the loss and the hardships that people were going through in Bytown at that point in time, and how rough life was," said Mortimer, who had a five-year-old son at home at the time.

"It really drove home the need for us to do everything as best as we could and go above and beyond for them because they were people. They had loved ones, they were loved by people here in this city."

A horse-drawn carriage takes a pine casket with the remains of a Bytown resident once buried in Barrack Hill Cemetery to its new resting place at Beechwood Cemetery east of downtown Ottawa in 2019. (Reno Patry/CBC)

On Thursday, two more black burial boxes will be interred in another solemn ceremony at Beechwood — the adults in one box, the children in the other.

Meanwhile, archaeologists have identified several undisturbed pockets along Queen Street where further remains could potentially lie.

"There may be more," Young said.

She's been documenting her work in a series of detailed blog posts, and is working on a book about the discoveries.

"They were the ones left behind, so for me it's their voice that persisted through time," Young said. "These are the ordinary people that didn't have books written about them, that worked really hard every day, that had poor health and struggled to eat.

"Everyone deserves their story to be told, so I'm trying to do that as best I can."