Laser light protest at Russian embassy called off after city denies permit

The City of Ottawa, with input from Ottawa police, has denied a demonstration permit to a local group that planned to flash pro-Ukrainian messages on the facade of the Russian embassy using a laser light projector.

The group, which has held regular rallies in front of the embassy on Charlotte Street since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, had invited U.S.-based activist Benjamin Wittes to Ottawa to stage the event on Saturday evening.

Wittes, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., and editor of the multimedia forum Lawfare, began projecting pro-Ukrainian images and messages on the Russian embassy in the U.S. capital shortly after the invasion.

He has since taken his laser light show on the road, projecting his images on Russian embassies in several northern European countries including Sweden, Finland and Norway.

Last October, Wittes also visited Ottawa where he flashed colourful yet pointed messages including "Crimea is Ukraine" and "murderers work here" on the embassy's darkened facade.

In a YouTube video of that event, two RCMP officers arrive after about 30 minutes and can be heard speaking with Wittes. While Wittes told CBC the officers didn't order him to stop, he agreed to turn off his projector at that point.

A 2022 laser light protest on the Russian embassy in Ottawa Duration 0:48 U.S. activist Benjamin Witte livestreamed himself on social media as he projected colourful images and messages on the Russian embassy last October. (Credit: Benjamin Wittes/YouTube)

'This is Mischief'

While that previous visit received scant attention locally, the Ottawa group was hoping to bring Wittes back for a repeat performance this weekend. At least one member had advertised the event on social media.

On Monday, another group member submitted an application to the city on Wittes's behalf for a demonstration permit, advising that a crowd of about 75 people was expected to gather on the sidewalk across the street from the Russian embassy from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The application contained detailed information about Wittes and his light show, including a video link to previous events.

Benjamin Wittes is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., and editor in chief of the multimedia forum Lawfare. (Brookings Institution)

The applicant shared the same information in an email to a contact at the Ottawa Police Service (OPS).

On Tuesday afternoon, the applicant received a response from James Macfarlane, special events coordinator with the city's traffic management branch, informing him that because "guaranteed processing times" laid out in the city's bylaws hadn't been met, "it is not operationally feasible to proceed with a permit for the Right-of-Way at this time."

Minutes later, the applicant received a response from Const. Adam Elliott informing him that Ottawa police had requested the city deny the application because they believe Wittes's embassy events are illegal.

"This is Mischief under the Criminal Code 'if it obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property,'" Elliott wrote.

Not out to flout the law: Wittes

In an email to CBC on Wednesday, OPS confirmed that while the city is ultimately responsible for issuing permits, "any time there is a request from residents for things like a demonstration, the City of Ottawa will confer with police to determine any safety issues.

"Our officer reviewed the request and determined that the organizer's use of lasers and lights during the demonstration could constitute a criminal offence."

A local protest group regularly holds rallies outside the Russian embassy on Charlotte Street. Here, they stand across the street from the nearby Russian consulate in September 2022. (Alistair Steele/CBC)

On Tuesday, before learning that the permit application had been denied, Wittes told CBC that while Canada's position on his laser light events remains "murky," he's not out to flout local rules.

"Look, if ordered not to do it I will not do it. I don't go to countries in order to violate their laws," Wittes said.

"But as long as nobody is telling me it's illegal and I can't do it, I will assume that the robust free expression tradition in Canada includes the ability to be obnoxious to foreign diplomats in a harmless fashion."

According to the opinion of a Canadian lawyer consulted by Wittes, his protests do not constitute mischief, contrary to the opinion of Ottawa police.

Nor does Wittes believe they contravene the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the "inviolability of mission premises," he told CBC.

Embassy concerned over 'provocation'

His light shows have provoked a range of reaction from local authorities around the world, as well as from Russian diplomats at the buildings he targets.

In both Washington and Stockholm, for example, embassy employees have attempted to obliterate the projected image of a Ukrainian flag with their own spotlights.

"I actually like to alert the Russians before I show up because it will often cause them to invest in spotlights of their own and other equipment designed as countermeasures to what I do," Wittes said.

"Any money I can get them to spend on … responding to me is an excellent way to prevent them from spending money on bombs that kill Ukrainian children."

On Wednesday, the Russian embassy in Ottawa told CBC it had learned of the planned demonstration via Facebook, and had not received any warning from either the city or OPS.

The embassy said it had sent letters to both Global Affairs Canada and the diplomatic security division of the RCMP about the event.

"We have expressed a deep concern regarding a possible provocation and noted that laser light could cause harm to health of the Embassy employees, in particular, their eyesight," the embassy wrote.

"The Embassy expects that relevant Canadian authorities take necessary measures within Canada's international obligations under the articles 22 and 29 of 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

Global Affairs Canada did not respond Wednesday to questions from CBC about the protest.

In a statement attributed to Phil Landry, Ottawa's director of traffic management, the city clarified on Wednesday that organizers "do not technically require a permit to protest," and that "the right to peacefully demonstrate falls under the Canadian Charter of Rights & Freedoms."

Nevertheless, both Wittes and a local organizer told CBC on Wednesday they will postpone the event as a result of the city's denial.

"I'm disappointed," said Kathryn Morneau, a retired physician and a member of the local protest group. "As we have in general an amicable relationship with the city and the police, we'll just leave it at that and hopefully we can maybe go through with it at another time."

Shortly after the Russian invasion, the City of Ottawa renamed the stretch of road in front of the Russian embassy "Free-Libre Ukraine," posting street signs in the colours of that country's flag.