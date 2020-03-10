100s of Larose Forest's red pine trees cut for root rot

Hundreds of red pine trees have been cut down in the man-made Larose Forest east of Ottawa to protect the community forest from root rot.

The forest with its trademark red pines is popular for cross country skiing, hiking and mountain biking, with trails stretching to Ottawa's eastern border to Lemieux, Ont., north of Casselman.

Officials with the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, which owns and manages the forest, said Armillaria root rot fungus has been present in the forest for many years.

They said the trees, the first kind to be planted there in the 1930s, were cut down to preserve the area's long-term health and to ensure the timber was still in good enough condition to be sold.

The director of planning and forestry for the counties said the parcel of land where the trees were cut down was put up for sale in 2012.

"We knew that this was coming. It was targeted for salvage operation," said Louis Prévost in a phone interview.

"We're going to try and recuperate the value of the [land] as much as possible because we knew that the disease was present and the trees were dying at quite an accelerated rate."

Larose Forest east of Ottawa, is popular for cross-country skiing, hiking and mountain biking. (Denis Babin/Radio-Canada)

Prévost said regular, annual logging in the forest over the years has raised money that allows the counties to acquire more land and plant more trees.

Since 2009, officials have planted 205,000 trees and have acquired 642 acres of land to expand the forest, according to Pierre Leroux, warden of the United Counties.

'Certainly a shocker'

The fungus' filaments invade healthy roots then spread upward, infecting and eventually killing the tree.

In autumn, golden yellow caps sprout up on the tree that produce spores, which are carried on the wind to spread.

Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says Armillaria root rot can take over patches of forest, known as 'disease centres', that grow as the fungus spreads. (North Carolina State University)

There has been some criticism on social media of the tree cutting.

Prévost acknowledged the forest looks quite different after the tree removal, which started in November and has now ceased until next winter.

"If you look at it before, for example last year, and what it looks like right now, it's certainly a shocker," he said.

"However, it's a red pine plantation and we do cuts every year pretty much all over the forest."

This cuts are expected to be on the agenda at the counties' planning and forestry committee meeting on Wednesday.