Larga Baffin to fight zoning appeal of Inuit health-care facility

The plan for the first purpose-built medical boarding home in Ottawa for Inuit has likely been delayed by a zoning appeal from the local community association.

The Upper Hunt Club Community Association is appealing city council's decision this summer to amend the area's zoning to allow for the 220-room facility.

But Larga Baffin, the organization that wants to build the home at Hunt Club Road and Sieveright Avenue in south Ottawa, says it will fight the appeal made to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

Harry Flaherty, board chair of planning firm Larga Baffin Ltd., said though the appeal may cause delays, he's still hopeful the six-storey building will be ready to host Inuit from Nunavut by 2027.

The firm described the project as akin to the Ronald McDonald House, with some guests coming for short stays to see a specialist while others stay several months to receive more intensive treatment.

"Inuit from the Baffin region who go south for medical care should be comfortable," Flaherty said in Inuktitut. "This is a big deal. As Canadians, we too have human rights."

Not good land use planning

The community association filed its appeal on 11 different grounds, with a note that it could add more.

The first reason listed in the appeal documents is that the approved zoning is not good land use planning. The association also cites concerns about parking, traffic mitigation measures and the building's height.

The document concludes by arguing that Ottawa city council "allowed concerns of no relevance under the Planning Act to fetter their analysis" when granted the zoning changes.

Before the city's planning committee met to discuss the site proposal, Coun. Diane Deans, who represents the ward where the home would go, held a public meeting that drew hundreds of participants expressing a wide range of concerns.

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed, whose organization represents Inuit across Canada, said he was "personally hurt" by some of the concerns raised at the meeting and called some comments misguided and racist.

Other residents spoke in favour of the development. The current Larga Baffin facility on Richmond Road is often overcapacity, with staff booking patients in local hotel rooms.

The community association declined to speak with CBC, saying "the matter is in front of the courts." It's slated to appear before the Ontario Land Tribunal for the first time on Dec. 14.