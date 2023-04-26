Lansdowne Park has struggled to grow trees since its major redevelopment and renewed efforts are underway to create a long-term solution for a greener entrance to the land.

Landscaping crews have been digging up two sections of sidewalks this week along Exhibition and Marché ways to install large raised planters, according to Anne-Marie Villeneuve, vice-president of operations and guest experiences with Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG).

"We've been struggling with trees along these two streets," said Villeneuve. "We've embarked on this long project of figuring out what we can do for them to really grow."

The tree-lined streets pictured in promotional material for Lansdowne Park never really materialized, as these are trees seen this week on the property. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

CBC reported back in 2017 how dozens of young trees were cut down just three years after they were planted as part of the major redevelopment of Lansdowne Park.

A lack of soil depth for the roots to take hold and contamination from road salt all contributed to the trees' demise, said Villeneuve.

The new project will raise the planters and add more soil to provide more room for roots to grow.

"By next spring we'll see how our trees have gone through the winter and we're confident that we'll be able to start expanding this project into other boxes," she said.

A rendering from 2012 shows how sidewalks and streets of Lansdowne Park would be lined with trees, but that green has never grown. ((OSEG))

City also testing new sidewalk planters

Area councillor Shawn Menard says he's still waiting for the greener look promised by early renderings of the Lansdowne redevelopment.

"There's a lot of asphalt here at Lansdowne and this can be a hot place so we need good trees to combat the urban heat island effect that we're seeing," said Menard.

Coun. Shawn Menard says the city has had a tough time planting new trees following street renewal projects. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

The City of Ottawa's own success with urban trees has been hit-and-miss, Menard added, as he pointed out a small tree planted on a public sidewalk on Bank Street in front of Lansdowne.

It's a similar story on other redeveloped roads in the city because of a lack of soil depth and damage from contaminants.

Menard said a pilot project will see the city plant 10 trees on Bank in front of Lansdowne in special planters that use stormwater collected from the sidewalk and the road.

The goal is to keep stormwater away from the city's infrastructure by filtering it through the planter to remove salt and other contaminants, then using the water to irrigate the trees.

"Trees take work, they take investment," said Menard, who believes these planters will be installed starting sometime in 2024. "It's not just plant it and be done with it."

The City of Ottawa has seen a lot of damage to its tree canopy over the past 12 months, especially from the derecho storm last May and the ice storm earlier this month.