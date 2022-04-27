OSEG wants $330M from the city for new Lansdowne Park arena, stands

The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) is unveiling its new vision for Lansdowne Park this morning and asking the city to fund it to the tune of $330 million.

OSEG, which owns teams such as the Ottawa Redblacks and 67s and manages the park south of the downtown core, wants the city to replace the problematic north-side stands and the arena underneath.

The city has already spent $135 million to renovate the stadium.

OSEG is also proposing to put 1,200 new homes on the site to increase foot traffic.

The group has called an 11 a.m. news conference.