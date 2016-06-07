What do you want to see at Lansdowne Park?

As the group in charge of Lansdowne Park contemplates how to bring in more revenue, Ottawa residents are voicing their own opinions about what they'd like to see in the space.

The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) owns the Ottawa Redblacks, the Ottawa 67's and the Ottawa Fury FC, while also running the stadium, arena and the park's commercial space.

But the group posted a net loss of $8 million in 2017, despite hosting cornerstone events like the Grey Cup and the NHL outdoor classic.

Now, OSEG executives are mulling how to bring more people to Lansdowne, with recommendations expected to be presented to city councillors by the end of June.

In the meantime, here's what a few people at the Ottawa Farmers' Market had to say Sunday about Lansdowne Park's ideal future.

Smaller, more local businesses

When Lansdowne Park first opened after its extensive makeover, many were expecting a plethora of local businesses and restaurants.

But the final result has left people like Zenia Leigh disappointed.

"I thought there would be more boutique-type storefronts, [but] I'm not seeing that here," Leigh said.

"I would love to stroll out there into little boutique places with the odd patio and the cafés ... that would be great."

Zenia Leigh, left, and Diane Haughian, right, were disappointed that there weren't more boutique-type shops at Lansdowne. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

Kathy Maclean said Lansdowne's chain stores don't entice visitors to the site.

Prominent retailers at Lansdowne include Winners, which has around nine other locations in Ottawa, and The Source, with approximately 11 other locations.

"I can go to Winners anywhere in the city," she said. "Do they need pride of place? Should we be trying to promote more local businesses?"

Kathy Maclean says Lansdowne needs more small businesses and more places to park. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

But encouraging smaller businesses might not be the answer to OSEG's revenue problem either, Maclean said.

"The flipside is if we have smaller local businesses that don't have as deep pockets, they can't afford the rent. How do you solve it? I have no idea."

The weekday lull

At a city council meeting last week, Coun. Shawn Menard said weekdays are a problem for Lansdowne, with few events drawing people in during business hours.

OSEG itself has acknowledged the problem before, but for Petula Pinto, it's all about looking at demographics and creating programs for wider groups of people.

"The 25-to-45-year-olds are working," she said. "But then there are the pregnant women, coupled with young parents that are at home — and then the senior populations are at home."

Petula Pinto said Lansdowne's weekday lull could be solved by new initiatives for Ottawa seniors. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

"Get the senior homes to come here and partake. Imagine 50, 60 retirement homes coming down here every alternate week, or something to that effect ... it would get things bustling."

More event variety

For some, it's the variety of events that's lacking.

Erin Stach is looking forward to a yoga festival coming up in the next few weeks — but the rest of the time, she said, most of the attractions don't interest her.

"Maybe more events that are non-hockey and football related? Because that seems to be one of the only reasons people come to Lansdowne," Stach said.

Erin Stach, left, said fewer sports events would make her more likely to visit Lansdowne. Martin Lambert, right, has lived in Gatineau for 15 years — but had never been to Lansdowne Park before Sunday. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

Getting the word out

The winter version of the Ottawa Farmers' Market runs every Sunday at Lansdowne in the Aberdeen Pavilion, one of two buildings at the site that are managed by the City of Ottawa.

But even though OSEG isn't in charge of the pavilion, promoting its events could draw visitors to Lansdowne's other shops as well, said John Weatherhead, a vendor at the weekly market.

"If they promoted this market here, the Ottawa Farmers' Market, it would help the other businesses too," he said. "That's my theory."

John Weatherhead, a vendor at the Ottawa Farmers' Market, said promoting the market more heavily could draw more people to Lansdowne's other shops as well. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

And it's not just the market that lacks promotion, said Martin Lambert. Sunday was the first time he'd ever been to Lansdowne, despite living in Gatineau for 15 years.

"I've been in the area for a long time, but I've never been to this place," he said.

Lambert said the only reason he decided to break that streak is because he walked past and thought he might as well check it out.

Even for people who live in Ottawa, awareness may be an issue. According to OSEG's own numbers, a third of the city's residents have never been to Lansdowne.