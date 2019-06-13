OSEG trying to reassure skeptics about Lansdowne Park plan

The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) is trying to reassure skeptics about its proposal to take over public spaces at Lansdowne Park.

Its CEO Mark Goudie shared the stage during a public meeting Monday night with city officials, local Coun. Shawn Menard and representatives of the Glebe, Old Ottawa South and Old Ottawa East community associations.

Goudie said the issue isn't mainly about making money for OSEG, rather building the reputation of Lansdowne as a year-round destination.

"It's about community programming and doing a better job of providing more diverse city programming," Goudie said.

"We've got 140 employees. Right now, on site, the city has three-ish. I think we can bring some of what we're good at to Lansdowne and to programming."

Hundreds of people attended a meeting at the Horticulture Building, organized by local community associations, to hear about the controversial proposal to have OSEG take over urban park operations from the city. (Yasmine Mehdi/CBC)

OSEG already runs TD Place stadium and arena, owns the three sports teams that play there, and manages commercial leases at Lansdowne Park, which started opening back up in 2014 after a major redevelopment.

In a report that came out Friday, the city staff recommended negotiating with OSEG about taking control over the operation of the urban park.

The report would have the private company take over programming for the Aberdeen Pavillion, the Horticulture Building, the Great Lawn and the outdoor plaza, where the Ottawa Farmers' Market is held — all currently the responsibility of city parks staff.

Grow farmers market

Farmers are concerned they could be squeezed out of the new model, especially if market days become less regular.

Goudie said his market research has shown the Ottawa Farmers' Market is a major success at Lansdowne.

Vendors at the Ottawa Farmers' Market expressed concerns that OSEG taking over management of public space could put their businesses at risk. (CBC)

"I hope what's able to happen with the farmers market is we can provide infrastructure that lets it grow," he said.

However, Goudie said it's too early to say whether rents might go up since he doesn't know what they currently are.

Worry about price increases

Dan Hughes, a photographic artist, said Aberdeen Pavillion is an important low-cost venue to get exposure for his work.

"If it was taken over by OSEG — a for-profit organization — my concern would be the cost would go up for artists, [it would be] much more difficult to partake in," he said.

Dan Hughes, a photographic artist, says the Aberdeen Pavillion provides one of the rare non-profit venues in Ottawa where artists can show and sell their work. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

In response to a question from Hughes, Goudie said he wants to find the right way to support the arts at Lansdowne Park and he considers the 613flea flea market a successful event.

Theresa Wallace, an Old Ottawa East resident, said the proposal reflects a loss of public space in the city.

"My biggest concern with the OSEG proposal is that it's the continuation of a pattern with the City of Ottawa and private partners to privatize public space," Wallace said.

To councillors next week

Dan Chenier, city general manager of parks, recreation and cultural facilities, said the proposal came from OSEG and the details would have to come after council authorizes the city to negotiate with them.

He said the city would be aiming to preserve subsidies for community events.

"Our objective is to maintain good community access, good affordable access to the site. That's what we have to work on with them as part of a recommendation to council," Chenier said.

From left to right: Dan Chenier, general manager of city parks, recreation and facility services; Capital Coun. Shawn Menard; and Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group president and CEO Mark Goudie on the stage at a public meeting about public space at Lansdowne Park. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Chenier said the partnership would likely cost the city the same or less than its current annual expense of $1.2 million to manage these parts of Lansdowne.

The finance and economic development committee will consider the staff report next Tuesday.