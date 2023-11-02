Content
Ottawa

Lost on Lansdowne 2.0? What to know as discussions heat up

Home to sports teams, restaurants and music festivals, Lansdowne Park has struggled to make any money. The public-private partnership wants support for a new revamp, but the public's not convinced.

Residents will get a say on park's latest redevelopment on Thursday

Elyse Skura · CBC News ·
An artist's rendering of a stadium and highrise buildings.
The latest vision for Lansdowne Park includes two residential towers instead of three and no more green roof on the relocated arena. Members of the finance and planning committee will debate the plan this week. (City of Ottawa)

City councillors are preparing for marathon meetings on Lansdowne 2.0, a plan to save the urban entertainment site from financial oblivion.

Home to sports teams, restaurants, music festivals and a farmers' market, Lansdowne Park has struggled to make the City of Ottawa and Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) any money.

The public-private partnership is now vying for council's support for its next revamp.

If the 72 public delegations who signed up before Tuesday morning to speak on the subject are any indication, the public's not convinced.

The site has been prone to controversies over the course of its history, including audits, a failed attempt at a Supreme Court challenge and crumbling infrastructure.

Here's what you need to know to get up to speed.

The basics

Before the redevelopment about a decade ago, Lansdowne Park was little more than a gated parking lot around crumbling Frank Clair Stadium.

A sports stadium in a parking lot in a city, beside a canal.
Lansdowne Park in 2012, before its redevelopment. (Supplied)

The project to redevelop it was sole-sourced, coming directly from OSEG — a fact that led to an unsuccessful legal challenge.

OSEG leases the city's land and facilities, excluding the Horticulture Building and Aberdeen Pavilion, for $1 annually. The city retains ownership of the arena, stadium, retail spaces and parking garage.

The city's partnership includes four revenue streams: the Redblacks football franchise, the Ottawa 67's junior hockey team, the arena and the stores and restaurants that lease retail space.

football players in black tops and red bottoms stand on a field
The Ottawa Redblacks remain a key part of Lansdowne Park. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Any income is distributed using a complex closed financial system where OSEG is repaid for expenses before the city gets a return on its investment.

No money has ever been paid out. 

When the deal's financial difficulties became exacerbated by the pandemic, city council voted to extend the partnership by 10 years.

People doing yoga fill an indoor pavilion.
Community events held at the Aberdeen Pavilion and Horticulture building are solely run by the city, but there could be disruptions from Lansdowne 2.0 construction. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

What's changed

OSEG pitched an initial version of the Lansdowne 2.0 plan well over a year ago, promising a "tax-neutral" solution to recurring moneymaking problems.

It relied on the creation of three residential towers, which would surround new north-side stands.

When the latest iteration of the plan was unveiled, one tower was dropped — along with any promises to be revenue neutral.

a night-time illustration shows people walking around a paved area and sitting at tables with a lit-up tower in the background
The latest renderings for Lansdowne 2.0 showcase the two-storey retail space set to be built underneath a pair of residential towers. (City of Ottawa)

The overall price tag also jumped by $86 million to $419 million, with taxpayers providing $5 million annually.

Key to the plan's marketing is the suggestion that if the plan is not approved, OSEG could drop out of the partnership.

Staff also suggest that failing to replace the aging north-side stands and arena will create a drain on municipal coffers as big-ticket events opt to take their business elsewhere.

The plan includes $3.9 million for affordable housing, which will no longer be built on site.

That's well below the 25 per cent the city is meant to allocate when it sells off municipal land or air rights, with the report citing that this "reduces the negative impacts on the overall financial model."

A stadium with red and grey seating photographed through a chainlink fence
The north-side stands at TD Place stadium would be replaced under the plan. The replacement would not have a roof. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Elyse Skura

Journalist

Elyse Skura is a reporter based in Ottawa. Since joining CBC News, she's worked in Iqaluit, Edmonton and Thunder Bay. Elyse spent four years reporting from Tokyo, where she also worked as a consulting producer for NHK World Japan. You can reach her at elyse.skura@cbc.ca.

