Lost on Lansdowne 2.0? What to know as discussions heat up

City councillors are preparing for marathon meetings on Lansdowne 2.0, a plan to save the urban entertainment site from financial oblivion.

Home to sports teams, restaurants, music festivals and a farmers' market, Lansdowne Park has struggled to make the City of Ottawa and Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) any money.

The public-private partnership is now vying for council's support for its next revamp.

If the 72 public delegations who signed up before Tuesday morning to speak on the subject are any indication, the public's not convinced.

The site has been prone to controversies over the course of its history, including audits, a failed attempt at a Supreme Court challenge and crumbling infrastructure.

Here's what you need to know to get up to speed.

The basics

Before the redevelopment about a decade ago, Lansdowne Park was little more than a gated parking lot around crumbling Frank Clair Stadium.

Lansdowne Park in 2012, before its redevelopment. (Supplied)

The project to redevelop it was sole-sourced, coming directly from OSEG — a fact that led to an unsuccessful legal challenge.

OSEG leases the city's land and facilities, excluding the Horticulture Building and Aberdeen Pavilion, for $1 annually. The city retains ownership of the arena, stadium, retail spaces and parking garage.

The city's partnership includes four revenue streams: the Redblacks football franchise, the Ottawa 67's junior hockey team, the arena and the stores and restaurants that lease retail space.

The Ottawa Redblacks remain a key part of Lansdowne Park. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Any income is distributed using a complex closed financial system where OSEG is repaid for expenses before the city gets a return on its investment.

No money has ever been paid out.

When the deal's financial difficulties became exacerbated by the pandemic, city council voted to extend the partnership by 10 years.

Community events held at the Aberdeen Pavilion and Horticulture building are solely run by the city, but there could be disruptions from Lansdowne 2.0 construction. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

What's changed

OSEG pitched an initial version of the Lansdowne 2.0 plan well over a year ago, promising a "tax-neutral" solution to recurring moneymaking problems.

It relied on the creation of three residential towers, which would surround new north-side stands.

When the latest iteration of the plan was unveiled, one tower was dropped — along with any promises to be revenue neutral.

The latest renderings for Lansdowne 2.0 showcase the two-storey retail space set to be built underneath a pair of residential towers. (City of Ottawa)

The overall price tag also jumped by $86 million to $419 million, with taxpayers providing $5 million annually.

Key to the plan's marketing is the suggestion that if the plan is not approved, OSEG could drop out of the partnership.

Staff also suggest that failing to replace the aging north-side stands and arena will create a drain on municipal coffers as big-ticket events opt to take their business elsewhere.

The plan includes $3.9 million for affordable housing, which will no longer be built on site.

That's well below the 25 per cent the city is meant to allocate when it sells off municipal land or air rights, with the report citing that this "reduces the negative impacts on the overall financial model."