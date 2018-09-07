How 'bout them apples? Lansdowne Park's not-so-secret garden

Amidst all the sporting fanfare and festivals taking place at Lansdowne Park is an apple orchard, which yields hundreds of kilograms of apples for food banks each year.

The 37-tree orchard was part of the original redevelopment plans but is somewhat hidden at the back of the park, near the eastern entrance.

Hidden Harvest — a local organization that gathers fruits and nuts from around the city so that they don't go to waste — has been using the orchard as their picking grounds for the last few years.

Most of the apples go to local food banks, according to volunteer Tina Le Moine.

"They're really good apples, no blemishes, so you can just pass them out right to clients," Le Moine told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Thursday.

Community building

For most volunteers, it's also an opportunity to get outside and meet their neighbours.

"It's a great community building exercise," said Laura Bonnett, the chair of Hidden Harvest's advisory committee.

She said volunteers are given poles specifically designed for picking apples.

The pole comes with an extendable arm, a hook and a basket at the end to catch the apples once they fall.

Volunteers are given special poles to pick apples. They have a basket on the end to catch the apples as they fall off the branch. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

A volunteer simply needs to put a stem in between the hook and twist for the apple to fall into the basket.

"If the apple is ripe it will come off right away," Bonnett said.

It is a less damaging way of picking apples compared to just yanking them off the tree, which damage the tree and produce lower quality apples the next year, she said.

Sheets are placed underneath the trees when volunteers are picking to prevent bruising and potential E. coli contamination from the grass. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

The orchard is designated as a heritage orchard, which means it contains species of apples completely native to Canada, Le Moine said.

It is also completely open to the public, so anyone can go and take a bite.

Volunteer Lynn Armstrong said it already looked like a few had already been by before Hidden Harvest started picking.

"There's not a lot on the lower branches which makes me think people have been tasting, but that's a good thing."