Farmers on edge as OSEG makes pitch to run Lansdowne

Some Ottawa Farmers' Market vendors say they're on edge over the possibility Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group could take over more public space in Lansdowne, but the mayor says they shouldn't worry.

OSEG already runs TD Place stadium and arena, owns the three sports teams housed there, and manages commercial leases at Lansdowne.

In a report that came out Friday, however, the City of Ottawa now endorses giving OSEG control over the operation of the urban park.

That would include booking events for the Aberdeen Pavilion, the Horticulture Building, the Great Lawn and the outdoor plaza, where the Ottawa Farmers' Market is held — a job currently done by city parks staff.

John Weatherhead of Waratah Downs Organic Farms said about 60 per cent of his business comes from the market, and the latest news has him worried that farmers could be kicked out.

"I feel like we are second-class citizens," said Waratah, who's been a vendor at Lansdowne for nearly a decade.

"It's been established for over 10 years, this business. And so we have to keep it here."

John Weatherhead of Waratah Downs Organic Farms said about 60 per cent of his business comes from sales at the Ottawa Farmers' Market. (Olivia Chandler/CBC)

Kyle White, the co-owner of Milk House Farm and Dairy, said he's seen the market gradually become more profitable ever since it moved back to Lansdowne from Brewer Park.

White said he's most nervous that a shakeup could hurt farmers' bottom lines and cause them to lose clientele.

"We have people who buy the groceries here every week," he said. "If we have weeks where we're missing, we start to lose those clients. And those are really the people that pay the bills for all of our farms"

'It's not Lansdowne Corporation'

Capital ward Coun. Shawn Menard said he understands OSEG wants to create more foot traffic in the area, but he doesn't believe the city has to give up control to make that happen.

He said that in addition to the farmer's market, some 100 other free events — including the 613 Flea market, frequently held at the Aberdeen Pavilion — could be at risk.

Menard said he's suspicious about the deal, given OSEG only made the proposal one month ago and the city is now recommending it go ahead.

"There's been no consultation. No vendors knew about this. There's been no discussion with the wider community at this point," Menard said Sunday.

"It's a concern. This is Lansdowne Park — it's not Lansdowne Corporation."

The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group has proposed taking over programming at the Aberdeen Pavilion, seen here, and other city spaces at Lansdowne. (Kate Porter/CBC)

'Better for bottom line,' Watson says

City staff are recommending general manager of facilities Dan Chenier begin public consultations and start negotiating with OSEG.

One goal would be to eliminate operational expenses to free up money to repair the 121-year-old Aberdeen Pavilion — a goal Mayor Jim Watson said he endorses.

"Right now the city is losing about $1 million every year in its side of the operations," Watson said. "You have to ask the question: why do you need to have two organizations to run one facility?"

"[The proposal is] better for the bottom line. It's better for the community," he added.

Watson insisted a potential takeover by OSEG would not mean privatization of the park, and that it would simply make operations more efficient. Market vendors would be able to deal with someone whose office is on site, the mayor said, rather than at city hall.

"Nothing will happen to the farmers' market," he said. "It will continue."

Mayor Jim Watson says vendors at the Ottawa Farmers' Market shouldn't be concerned about a potential takeover of Lansdowne Park by OSEG — and it may even make things more convenient for them. (Olivia Chandler/CBC)

Community meeting tonight

The community associations for the Glebe, Old Ottawa South and Old Ottawa East are holding a public meeting at the Horticulture Building at 7 p.m. tonight in order to discuss OSEG's proposal.

Why are we giving it to a private organization when it's a public space? - John Weatherhead, market vendor

Sarah Viehbeck, president of the Glebe Community Association, said her concerns include transparency and accountability should OSEG take control.

Viehbeck said her association hopes the community has the opportunity to be engaged in the process of making Lansdowne Park more successful.

"This is, of course, a public site in part. And we want to ensure that is well managed and serves a good return to the taxpayers of Ottawa," she said.

As for Weatherhead, he's not worried about dealing with a private organization — but said the city should ultimately be the one running it.

"Why are we giving it to a private organization when it's a public space?" he said. "I think that's wrong."

OSEG has said it won't comment until Nov. 5, when its proposal goes before the finance and economic development committee.