Lansdowne debate sees dozens weighing in ahead of vote

Forty people weighed in on the latest plans for revitalizing Lansdowne Park on Thursday, with even more set to bend councillors' ears today. From economists to architects to sports officials, each had a different view on how to fix recurring problems at the site.

The $419-million plan will replace the aging Civic Centre and north-side stadium stands, but city staff say that's not the main reason why they've proposed it.

"It's a financial — not emergency — it's a financial sustainability issue," said deputy treasurer Isabelle Jasmin. "It's not necessarily the building itself, it's how do we make the building more financially sustainable?"

It was not a compelling argument to June Creelman, vice-president with the Glebe Community Association who showed up outside city hall an hour before the joint committee meeting Thursday.

People gathered outside Ottawa City Hall Thursday ahead of the first day of the joint committee meeting on Lansdowne 2.0. (Francis Ferland/CBC News)

"The number one reason this is not a good plan is that it's never been a plan to make Lansdowne a better public space for Ottawa," she said. "It started as a financial sustainability plan for OSEG [Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group] and the Lansdowne Park Partnership, so it's been driven by that financial goal rather than by planning a great public space for residents of Ottawa."

Here's what else was at the top of people's minds:

The future of sports and tourism

Before members of the public got their chance to take the mic, OSEG gave its pitch for why councillors should vote in favour of the plan.

"What we're concerned with is what happens next when we've got events that can't come to Lansdowne for some of the deficiencies in our building and that's gonna get worse over time," CEO Mark Goudie said. "Ottawa is going to start losing events as we go through time which you know makes the finances obviously worse."

Managing partner of Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group Roger Greenberg (left), executive director of the OSEG Foundation Janice Barressi (centre) and OSEG CEO Mark Goudie (right) shown at the meeting. (Francis Ferland/CBC News)

The city and OSEG argue the older infrastructure is now "functionally obsolete," though it remains safe.

While the site has been able to woo Ottawa's latest franchise, a team in the initial roster for the professional women's hockey league, officials warn the aging arena could scare them away.

"That threat of that team leaving and losing that economic impact is significant," said Ottawa Tourism's president and CEO Michael Crockatt, who first heard of the possibility during his delegation.

Michael Crockatt, president and CEO of Ottawa Tourism, worries that if the Civic Centre is not replaced Ottawa will lose out on economic opportunities. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

"How many other ones do we just not know about that we just can't bid or they aren't willing to come to Ottawa because of the lack of appropriate facilities."

But other sport fans had concerns, including one of the lead architects of the original Lansdowne revamp.

Robert Claiborne said the berm at the east end of the stadium was meant to be a public space that created a seamless transition from the field to the green space.

"The arena in this location precludes you from ever hosting another Grey Cup game, as the east end of the stadium is the overflow space for the temporary stands needed for this event," he said.

"I do seriously suggest you reconsider the location of the arena."

Poor transportation routes

Another recurring theme was improving transportation to Lansdowne Park, an element that is not part of the current plan.

Councillors are set to debate several motions on the subject, including a proposal to provide discounted or free fare on the 6 and 7 bus routes funded through a Lansdowne ticket surcharge and plans to add new transportation infrastructure, including boat access from the Rideau Canal.

A drone view of the Rideau Canal and Lansdowne Park in Ottawa on June 13, 2023. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

Catherine Knoll, with 613flea, said she's concerned about a lack of parking, particularly if more large events come to the site.

The flea market, a popular Lansdowne Park mainstay, was apparently once asked by OSEG to tell its patrons to leave their cars at home because Bank Street was backing up.

"Telling customers to stop coming is not good for any event," Knoll said.

"While it's laudable to encourage people to come by public transit, I can tell you that as an event manager that until such time that public transit is much more efficient and convenient to Lansdowne Park than it is today, the reality is that parking is still essential."

She, like many who spoke at the event, hope council will hit pause on the file until other options can be considered.

Affordable housing

Another hot button topic is affordable housing.

Under the current plan, just 10 per cent of the money gained by selling property rights to a residential developer would go toward building affordable housing units.

Councillors have two motions on the table asking to raise that amount to 25 or 40 per cent.

"Public land is the city's greatest asset to scale desperately needed nonprofit housing," said Kaite Burkholder Harris, executive director of the Alliance to End Homelessness Ottawa. "Lansdowne is public land and as a result, I would urge council to think ambitiously about how we could leverage this asset in the most impactful way possible to address our housing crisis."

When asked how much of a difference an increase in the affordable housing funds would make, Burkholder Harris was emphatic it makes good financial sense.

Kaite Burkholder Harris, executive director of the Alliance to End Homelessness Ottawa, says the city needs to earmark more money from the Lansdowne Park plan for affordable housing. (Kate Porter/CBC)

"We have 475 families who are staying predominantly in hotels right now and those rooms cost $3,000 a month for one family," she said, arguing that putting those families in supportive housing would save the city millions.

"When you start to look at those cost comparisons, it is way cheaper to ensure people are housed, and that they have dignity."

Mayor, OSEG confident plan will move ahead

Many people who represented business interests lauded OSEG and the city for their work to transform Lansdowne, and encouraged councillors to approve the current plan.

Goudie argued it must approve the plan.

"We're confident that this is going to happen," he said. "It needs to happen."

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, who has been an outspoken advocate of the partnership, said he trusts council to make the right decision.

"I think there's room for us to adjust it and to make some improvements to it," he said. "When I go back to the election campaign last year and I was in the community listening to residents, there were a lot of concerns expressed and ideas that were offered. So I think we've come a long way from that and it's a much better proposal."

Exactly what sort of changes can and should be made is sure to be the topic of much discussion when the joint meeting resumes today at 8:30 a.m.