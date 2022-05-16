Landspout tornado confirmed near Casselman, Ont., on Sunday

A landspout tornado was spotted near Casselman, Ont., Sunday afternoon as a severe thunderstorm passed through the Ottawa region, tornado researchers at Western University have confirmed.

It happened at about 4:20 p.m. in a field off Concession Road 8, about a five-minute drive south of the village of Casselman, according to the university's Northern Tornadoes Project.

No one was injured and no damage has been reported, a researcher for the project wrote in an email to Radio-Canada on Monday.

The landspout "appeared to remain over open fields."

Landspouts generally smaller, weaker

"Witnesses captured video of a landspout tornado south of Casselman," the Northern Tornadoes Project added.

"Further investigation is pending, including satellite imagery review."

Landspout tornadoes are considered tornadoes but are generally smaller and weaker, and often appear rope-like. They can form during weak thunderstorms or in rapidly growing clouds, according to Environment Canada.

While they can appear quickly with almost no warning, they often aren't dangerous and rarely touch the ground.

A similar tornado was reported near Almonte, Ont., just southwest of Ottawa in 2020.

Casselman is about a 35-minute drive east of downtown Ottawa.