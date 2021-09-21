Scott Reid re-elected in Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston

Scott Reid has been re-elected as MP for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston.

CBC projects his winning streak to now last two decades as Reid has been the MP in the region since 2000, although he first won it as a member of the Canadian Alliance.

In 2019, the Conservative candidate ended election night with a commanding 48 per cent share of the vote.

Liberal Michelle Foxton, who served as a councillor in South Frontenac, tried to the turn the riding red. Steve Garrison was the NDP's candidate, with Calvin Neufeld championing the Greens' campaign.

The People's Party's Florian Bors ran to unseat the Conservatives, with son of MPP Randy Hillier, Dillion Harper, acting as the candidate's official agent.

Blake Hamilton was the Rhinoceros Party representative.

Spanning 7,322 square kilometres, the large swath of land has a population of 101,630, according to the latest census data. It contains communities Smiths Falls, Mississippi Mills and a small portion of Kingston.