Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston: loyal friends of the Conservatives





When Scott Reid was elected as the MP for Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston in 2000, he may not have thought he'd still be at it two decades later.

But his constituents have been nothing but loyal to the veteran Conservative politician. Following his first election — where he won as a member of the Canadian Alliance — Reid has regularly earned roughly 50 per cent or more of the riding's vote.

In 2019, he walked away with more than 48 per cent of the vote, snagging 14,636 more ballots than his nearest competitor, the Liberal's Kayley Kennedy.

Trying to win the rural riding, which stretches from Kingston to Ottawa, is the People's Party's Florian Bors, an IT professional, and Liberal Michelle Foxton , who served as a councillor in South Frontenac.

The NDP is running Steve Garrison, a teacher and former Kingston city councillor.

Blake Hamilton is the Rhinoceros Party representative. Sustainable agriculture advocate and transgender man Calvin Neufeld will run for the Greens.

Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston in 2019