Scott Reid holds onto Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston
Conservative MP has won every federal election this century
Conservative incumbent Scott Reid will head back to Parliament to represent the riding of Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston, CBC News projects.
The rural riding of Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston stretches from Kingston to Ottawa, and Reid's hold on it stretches back nearly two decades.
Reid first won it in 2000 as a member of the Canadian Alliance, and has held it for the Conservatives ever since.
This time, the challengers were Matthew Barton of the People's Party; Liberal candidate Kayley Kennedy, whose business makes documents more accessible for people with disabilities; Green Party candidate Stephen Kotze, an accountant who advocates for conservation on the side; and Satinka Schilling for the NDP, who has worked to engage youth in politics, and in local theatres.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.