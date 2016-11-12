Scott Reid holds onto Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston

Conservative incumbent Scott Reid will head back to Parliament to represent the riding of Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston, CBC News projects.

The rural riding of Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston stretches from Kingston to Ottawa, and Reid's hold on it stretches back nearly two decades.

Reid first won it in 2000 as a member of the Canadian Alliance, and has held it for the Conservatives ever since.

This time, the challengers were Matthew Barton of the People's Party; Liberal candidate Kayley Kennedy, whose business makes documents more accessible for people with disabilities; Green Party candidate Stephen Kotze, an accountant who advocates for conservation on the side; and Satinka Schilling for the NDP, who has worked to engage youth in politics, and in local theatres.

Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston in 2015