Lanark County man faces dozens of charges related to vehicle-sale fraud

Lanark County OPP have charged David Lamothe of Drummond/North Elmsley Township with dozens of counts of fraud related to the auto dealership he used to run in Carleton Place.

OPP said the investigation dates back to 2016, around the time that Lamothe's dealership closed. Known as The 4X4 Store, the company's legal name was South Keys Auto Sales and was located at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 7.

Four years ago, police began to receive a variety of complaints from customers who had purchased vehicles from The 4X4 Store, including that they had purchased warranties for their vehicles that had not been activated, or that they did not receive their vehicles at all after the dealership closed down.

Lamothe, 53, has been charged with 31 counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of fraud under $5,000 and 23 counts of causing a person to use a document they know is forged.

The OPP said they received help from the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council in their investigation.