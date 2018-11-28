Lanark County turns to Iceland to curb teen substance abuse

Lanark County is looking to test a program inspired by Iceland's approach to substance abuse, which has helped dramatically curb that country's toxic drinking culture among teens.

The eastern Ontario county is working on developing its own version of Iceland's Planet Youth program, which took the country from having one of the highest rates of substance abuse issues in Europe to one of the lowest.

"The Iceland model is basically giving kids better things to do," Brenda MacDonald Rowe, a member of the municipal drug strategy committee in Carleton Place, told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"It's knowing that kids who handle stress and depression want relief, they don't want to feel bad, so they will reach out for things that will make them feel better."

The approach in Iceland aimed to get parents to spend more time with their children and advocated for better community engagement so that teens who were at risk could be identified.

It also called for better funding for arts and sports programs to make sure teens were kept busy.

It's a program that gets credit for dramatically changing the toxic drinking culture among teens in Iceland, now Lanark County wants to test it out as the opioid crisis deepens. 9:27

Communities in Lanark County are hoping the approach could help them overcome their own issues of depression and substance abuse among teens.

After six young people took their lives in 2010 and the opioid crisis took hold, the county was compelled to act, said Kevin Clouthier, the executive director of Open Doors for Lanark Children and Youth.

"We were listening to parents and grandparents … saying that they were scared, they were worried for their children," Clouthier said.

"They didn't know what they could possibly do to help avoid any kind of disaster with their kids."

Presentations this week

The Iceland model was developed after talking to families and youth, MacDonald Rowe said.

Small changes, such as providing students with buses to take them to events after school, made instrumental differences in people's lives.

"It's basically common sense," MacDonald Rowe said.

Iceland's Planet Youth program helps communities such as Lanark County follow their model.

Both MacDonald Rowe and Clouthier travelled to Iceland to to learn more about it.

Alfgeir Kristjansson, one of the leading experts behind Planet Youth in Iceland, will be in Carleton Place on Nov. 28 and in Perth, Ont. on Nov. 29.